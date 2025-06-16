EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Market Launch/Miscellaneous

16.06.2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST

naoo introduces“naoo Sense 2” – a new AI-powered feed algorithm for more relevant content

naoo Sense 2 delivers more relevant content through multi-source selection

Feed blends interests, trends, location, and community signals in real time

Built on Gaia, naoo's scalable AI and data infrastructure Helps users discover content that feels timely, personal, and local Zurich, June 16, 2025 – naoo AG (ISIN: CH1323306329, WKN: A40NNU), operator of Switzerland's next-generation social media platform, will roll out a new version of its content feed at the beginning of July 2025. The update marks the introduction of naoo Sense 2, the next-generation evolution of naoo's proprietary AI recommendation system. Designed to surface more relevant, localized, and interest-based content, naoo Sense 2 is built on a multi-dimensional architecture that combines diverse contextual signals in real time. The new feed is powered by a system that brings together personal interests, trending topics, local content, and social dynamics to create a more adaptive and engaging experience. What makes naoo Sense 2 unique is its ability to understand and organize content at a semantic level. Leveraging the capacity of a powerful visual large language model (VLM), the system interprets what's inside each image or video-from locations and objects to styles and moods-and maps these inputs to meaningful topics. This approach allows the feed to be built not just around what is statistically popular, but around content that is timely, context-aware, and personally resonant. The selection process follows a newly developed, systematically weighted logic powered by the Gaia data platform, integrating real-time signals such as proximity, interest, recency, and social momentum. This makes naoo Sense 2 feel both smarter and more human-able to deliver content that reflects a user's world, not just their click history. naoo Sense 2 is the first major product built on Gaia, naoo's high-performance data infrastructure launched in May. Gaia enables the intelligent aggregation and processing of millions of posts, interactions, and location signals. Dr. David Liu, Head of AI at naoo, states: "We have a world-class team of software, cloud, and data engineers at naoo. That technical excellence allows us to move fast and deliver innovation at scale. Already in a few weeks, we can deliver our new feed, which intelligently blends interest, proximity, and community trends to create a more relevant everyday experience for our users." Additional AI components-including semantic pre-ranking, multi-task re-ranking, and a fully explainable deep recommender-are already in development and will be introduced progressively over the coming months as part of the broader naoo Sense roadmap. About naoo naoo AG operates a next-generation social media platform that connects people based on their interests and preferences, offering a unique user experience through gamification and personalized content. With its points and rewards system, naoo incentivizes user engagement and allows users to benefit from their activity on the platform. Naoo's business customers can publish offers on the platform tailored to the individual needs of the users and motivate them to visit their business locations by awarding naoo points. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, naoo AG is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (Ticker Symbol: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329). For more information: About Kingfluencers Kingfluencers is a company of naoo AG and operates as a specialized agency brand within the naoo group. Kingfluencers is Switzerland's leading agency for influencer and social media marketing. Since its founding in 2016, the company has established itself as a key partner for brands looking to create authentic and impactful digital campaigns. With a comprehensive network of over 3,000 influencers, data-driven strategies, and an in-house AI-powered campaign platform, Kingfluencers offers brands innovative solutions to optimize their digital reach. The company combines performance marketing with storytelling and covers all relevant channels-from Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to B2B influencer marketing and employee advocacy. With its interdisciplinary team, Kingfluencers is setting new benchmarks for creative, data-driven, and targeted influencer marketing in Switzerland and beyond. Contact Details Media and Investors

Karl Fleetwood, Chief Operating Officer, ... Axel Mühlhaus / Jessica Pommer

edicto GmbH

Eschersheimer Landstr. 42

60322 Frankfurt a.M.

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 905505-52

E-Mail: ... Users and Community

Benjamin Duthaler, Head of Community Management, ... Kingfluencers

Sarah Schmid, Head of Marketing at Kingfluencers, ...

Language: English Company: naoo AG Baarerstrasse 21 6300 Zug Switzerland Internet: ISIN: CH1323306329 WKN: A40NNU

