Italy, Jordan Urge Calm in Israel, Iran War

2025-06-16 03:51:07
(MENAFN) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi spoke by telephone on Sunday, concentrating on the continuing Israel Iran confrontation and underscoring the pressing necessity to scale back armed actions across the area.

Italy’s Foreign Ministry noted that both capitals are holding direct dialogues with Israel and Iran in an effort to avert a fresh surge in violence and to safeguard broader regional equilibrium.

During the call, Tajani voiced appreciation for Jordan’s unwavering assistance to Italian nationals who remain in the war hit zones.

The Italian government added that Tajani is "closely monitoring" the developing circumstances and remains in steady contact with Rome’s ambassadors in Tehran and Tel Aviv, reaffirming the country’s backing for its diplomatic missions amid mounting tensions.

Addressing a joint sitting of the Italian Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committees on Saturday, the minister restated Rome’s resolve to cool military friction and pursue a negotiated resolution to the Israel Iran dispute.

