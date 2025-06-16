403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy, Jordan Urge Calm in Israel, Iran War
(MENAFN) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi spoke by telephone on Sunday, concentrating on the continuing Israel Iran confrontation and underscoring the pressing necessity to scale back armed actions across the area.
Italy’s Foreign Ministry noted that both capitals are holding direct dialogues with Israel and Iran in an effort to avert a fresh surge in violence and to safeguard broader regional equilibrium.
During the call, Tajani voiced appreciation for Jordan’s unwavering assistance to Italian nationals who remain in the war hit zones.
The Italian government added that Tajani is "closely monitoring" the developing circumstances and remains in steady contact with Rome’s ambassadors in Tehran and Tel Aviv, reaffirming the country’s backing for its diplomatic missions amid mounting tensions.
Addressing a joint sitting of the Italian Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committees on Saturday, the minister restated Rome’s resolve to cool military friction and pursue a negotiated resolution to the Israel Iran dispute.
Italy’s Foreign Ministry noted that both capitals are holding direct dialogues with Israel and Iran in an effort to avert a fresh surge in violence and to safeguard broader regional equilibrium.
During the call, Tajani voiced appreciation for Jordan’s unwavering assistance to Italian nationals who remain in the war hit zones.
The Italian government added that Tajani is "closely monitoring" the developing circumstances and remains in steady contact with Rome’s ambassadors in Tehran and Tel Aviv, reaffirming the country’s backing for its diplomatic missions amid mounting tensions.
Addressing a joint sitting of the Italian Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committees on Saturday, the minister restated Rome’s resolve to cool military friction and pursue a negotiated resolution to the Israel Iran dispute.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment