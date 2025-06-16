Yingli Solar Releases Yearly ESG Report
Allen Geng, General Manager of International Sales, emphasized Yingli Solar's strong commitment to social responsibility. The company joined WWF's Climate Savers program in 2013, making it one of China's first PV enterprises to do so. In 2020, Yingli Solar was among the industry's pioneers in announcing carbon emission reduction targets. The China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products included Yingli Solar in its inaugural China New Energy Industry ESG Value Index in 2023. Furthermore, Yingli Solar's outstanding contributions to ESG and carbon neutrality earned it the Top 10 Excellence in Value Contribution and Top 10 Model Responsibility Contribution awards on the 2024 Green Sustainable ESG Case List.
Yingli Solar's reputation for corporate responsibility has led to strategic partnerships with numerous global brands. Moving forward, the company pledges to maintain its responsible corporate attitude by delivering high-quality products and services, while collaborating with a wider range of partners to advance the Beautiful China Initiative and improve the quality of life for all.
