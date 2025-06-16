FINAL ALERT NOTICE - ZBIO Shareholders Have The Right To Lead The Zenas Biopharma, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - ZBIO

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Zenas Biopharma, Inc. ("Zenas" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ZBIO ) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Shareholders who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Offering Documents issued in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO") conducted on September 13, 2024, are encouraged to contact the firm before June 16, 2025.

CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Zenas allegedly deceptively overstated the runway of funded operations it had based on existing cash and the expected net proceeds of its IPO. Based on this fact, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about Zenas, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP

