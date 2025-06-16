Deevid AI Unveils Powerful Model Upgrade To Supercharge Video Creation And Image Generation

Deevid--logo

New update brings smarter, faster text-to-video and image generation capabilities.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Deevid AI, a trailblazer in AI-powered content creation, today announced a major upgrade to its core engine, integrating a significantly enhanced Large Language Model (LLM) to power both video creation and image generation. The update focuses heavily on improving the platform's ability to turn simple text prompts into cinematic videos and visually rich images-faster and more accurately than ever before.With this upgrade, Deevid AI takes a major leap forward in interpreting natural language inputs, enabling users to create dynamic video scenes or detailed images using nothing more than a prompt. From storytellers and marketers to educators and designers, creators across industries can now produce high-quality visual content at scale-without the need for cameras, crews, or complicated editing software.“Our users don't just want automation-they want results that feel human, artistic, and precise,” said the Founder of Deevid AI.“This new model is not only faster, but it understands your creative vision more deeply. It's a powerful co-creator for anyone working with visuals.”Key Enhancements in the Update Include:Advanced Prompt Interpretation: The new model captures tone, intent, and style better, enabling richer storytelling from text inputs.Improved Image to Video AI Performance: Generate full 5–10 second cinematic sequences with natural motion, coherent scenes, and emotional resonance.Sharper AI Image Generator : From anime and concept art to photorealistic portraits, still images now boast improved detail and fidelity.Accelerated Output: Rendering times for both video and images are significantly reduced, helping creators go from idea to final product in minutes.Cross-Format Consistency: Whether you start with a script, a visual, or both, Deevid AI aligns content elements for seamless output.This update strengthens Deevid AI's position as a leader in AI video generator , with robust support for text-to-video, image-to-video, and video style transformation-all now supercharged by a cutting-edge LLM backbone.Deevid AI continues to serve creators around the world in social media content, product promotions, brand storytelling, and educational material creation. The new model update is already live and available to all users, including free trial users who can explore the latest capabilities with no upfront cost.About Deevid AIFounded in 2024, Deevid AI is a next-generation platform that transforms text, images, and video prompts into high-quality digital content using advanced AI technology. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Deevid AI empowers individuals and teams to create professional-grade videos and visuals-no experience required.

