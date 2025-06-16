Alfa Laval Joins Consortium Addressing Europe's Water Challenge

LUND, Sweden, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval is proud to announce it has joined the One Water consortium as a core partner to address water challenges, including water scarcity, droughts, floods, and marine and freshwater degradation. With its leading technological innovators, the One Water consortium is engaged in a bid to secure the European Institute of Innovation and Technology's (EIT) latest Knowledge & Innovation Community (KIC) focused on water.

The EIT, a body of the European Union, is seeking a consortium to manage its new Water KIC, which will join nine existing KICs addressing themes like digitalization, energy, food, and health. The Water KIC will focus on three core challenges: scarcity, drought and floods; marine and freshwater ecosystem degradation; and developing a circular and sustainable blue economy.

"By joining the One Water consortium, Alfa Laval is, for the first time, involved in a KIC bid that aligns perfectly with our mission to pioneer positive impact," says Eline Suijlen, Water Industry Manager in Alfa Laval's Food & Water Division. "Solving the water challenges is crucial for our planet. Europe is strong in concept development and patents for solutions but can do better in converting the solutions into business. The KICs are designed to do just this, take ideas and bring them to life. Alfa Laval brings both experience and expertise to the table."

The One Water consortium brings together public sector partners such as universities and research centres, with Alfa Laval providing private sector expertise in corporate water stewardship and maritime water. Alfa Laval has had 10 representatives from across the company feeding into the consortium discussions ahead of the bid application, due 17 June 2025.

The selection process for the winning consortia of the future Water KIC will take place in Q3 this year, with the final decision from the EIT expected by the end of the year.

Read more: EIT Water

