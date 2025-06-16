Playersonly Welcomes Golden Tiger As Newest Brand Partner In AI-Powered Sports Platform

PlayersOnly and Golden Tiger Brand Partnership

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PlayersOnly , the AI-powered platform helping athletes turn influence into income, announced today that Golden Tiger, a rising wellness brand known for its bioactive curcumin-based drinks, has officially joined as a brand partner.Golden Tiger formulates clean, functional turmeric lemonades infused with superfoods, antioxidants, and 100mg of bioactive curcumin designed to fight daily inflammation, support recovery, immunity, and gut health. With a product lineup that includes both Sparkling and Still drinks, Golden Tiger is quickly becoming a go-to option for athletes who care about what they put in their bodies-on and off the court.The brand will now be discoverable in the upcoming PlayersOnly platform ; a smart, sports-focused marketplace where athletes can connect with wellness companies that align with their values, audience, and performance needs.“We knew we were building something valuable, but the demand from the sports brand community has been beyond what we imagined,” said Founder & CEO, Tuan Ma.“It's proof that the industry is ready for this shift. Take Golden Tiger, for example-they're not just selling a product, they're solving a real need with a functional, bioactive anti-inflammatory drink that fuels athletes. Stories like theirs deserve the spotlight, and we're proud to help amplify them through PlayersOnly.”Golden Tiger's inclusion in the PlayersOnly platform means athletes and agents will now see the brand featured in AI-generated brand match reports, content strategy insights, and personalized partnership suggestions-making it easier to identify authentic brand fits based on lifestyle, performance focus, and audience engagement."At Golden Tiger, a major part of our success has been organically finding the right audiences that would benefit the most from our turmeric lemonades,” said Co-Founder & CMO, Janavi Dhawan. "With the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Wild already drinking our turmeric lemonades to fight inflammation and recover post-game, partnering with PlayersOnly to amplify our brand to reach more top athletes just made sense. We couldn't be more thrilled for what lies ahead."PlayersOnly continues to expand its brand marketplace, which now includes companies across wellness, performance, fashion, and tech. The goal: to give athletes real-time access to curated brand opportunities backed by data-not just deals based on follower counts.About PlayersOnlyPlayersOnly is the AI-powered, two-sided platform redefining branding, partnership strategy, and social connection in the sports industry. Combining advanced insights with a built-in social network, PlayersOnly empowers athletes, brands, and sports organizations to grow their influence, discover aligned partners, and build authentic relationships-on and off the field. Learn more at .About Golden TigerGolden Tiger is the first functional beverage brand to harness the power of Curcumin, the medicinal extract from Turmeric, in its bioactive form. Inspired by 5,000 years of ancient Ayurvedic wisdom and backed by modern clinical science, each turmeric lemonade is perfected to help your body recover and heal from the inside out. Learn more at .Media & Brand Inquiries:Alisa Kouznetsova – Head of Partnerships...

