The European Union Helps Boosting Egypt's Green Transition
On 15 June, the European Union and the Government of Egypt will launch the EU-Egypt Investment Guarantee for Development Mechanism. This platform will attract investments to high impact projects in areas such as clean energy, water and wastewater management and sustainable agriculture. It will also support digital transformation, and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The platform aims to mobilise up to €5 billion in investments by 2027.
This includes €1.8 billion announced as part of the EU-Egypt Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership. To achieve this, the platform will leverage EU resources from the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+). It will also draw resources from European and International Financial Institutions (IFIs) that implement EU guarantees in close coordination with Member States and the private sector. It marks a key milestone under the EU-Egypt Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership and contributes to the EU's Global Gateway strategy.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Delegation of the European Union to Egypt.
