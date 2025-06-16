Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rpost Launches Apps Marketplace, Expanding Legal Messaging And E-Signature Services Across Devices

2025-06-16 03:04:53
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost, the pioneer of Registered Email technology, has launched the RPost Apps Marketplace, creating the most comprehensive platform for secure, legal electronic communications. Built on the powerful RPost Cloud, the marketplace connects users across desktop, mobile, and web applications, offering over 70 advanced features including encryption, e-signatures, and legal proof of messaging-all accessible from familiar platforms like Microsoft Outlook, Apple devices, and leading web browsers.

Beyond expanding accessibility, the Marketplace opens the door for developers to integrate RPost services through customizable apps and APIs. This empowers software providers to embed secure messaging into their platforms and generate new revenue by routing data through the RPost Cloud. According to CEO Zafar Khan, this launch marks a global shift-enabling any user, anywhere, to send high-value messages with the legal protections previously reserved for large enterprises and governments.

MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind.

