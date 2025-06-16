Samba TV Study Finds Strong Link Between Amazon Ads And Box Office Results, Revealing Important Tactics To Influence Theater-Going Audiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New analysis reveals Amazon Ads are 25% more effective than their media weight at driving box office results

CANNES, France, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV , the global leader in AI-driven media intelligence, and Amazon Ads today unveiled a study that shows how outcome-based advertising across digital solutions directly lifts movie ticket purchases. In collaboration with Fandango, this new analysis of 10 major theatrical campaigns showcased the power of Amazon Ads solutions, quantifying how these campaigns drove awareness of new films in theaters, consideration to watch, and ultimately conversion via new ticket sales on Fandango.

The analysis of 213 million ad impressions correlated with Fandango purchase data, provided a unique research environment for Samba TV's measurement science team to study, specifically how Amazon Ads directly impact ticket purchases, particularly among audiences who watch less traditional television.

Brands that invested in Amazon Ads were 8.5 times more likely to reach light TV viewers, a critical audience who accounted for 77% of ticket purchases on Fandango. These findings underscore Amazon's ability to uncover and activate hard-to-reach audiences that may be missed by more traditional marketing strategies.

"Traditional media strategy separates awareness from conversion, but Samba's adaptive audiences prove you can drive both with a unified strategy,” said Samba TV Vice President of Measurement Science Alyson Sprague.“Our study with Amazon Ads and Fandango demonstrates how Samba Media Intelligence can align attention plus intention to deliver business outcomes. By layering our outcome-driven insights, we're proving that strategic reach drives both awareness and ticket sales when executed with data and media strategies designed to achieve both.”

The study highlights the next evolution in movie marketing, revealing that Amazon Ads campaigns delivered a 23% median lift in purchase consideration and a 13% median lift in confirmed purchases on Fandango, compared to unexposed audiences. Beyond conversions, the campaigns also drove significant impact on discovery, generating a 17% median lift in visits to movie detail pages. These metrics demonstrate a clear link between media exposure and consumer action, reinforcing the power of Amazon Ads to drive conversion across the entertainment funnel.

“We're committed to helping our entertainment partners reach the right audience and deliver measurable business outcomes,” said Amazon Ads Senior Manager of Third-party Measurement Program Kristina Ciampi.“This study with Samba TV is a demonstration of what's possible when research and media come together.”

The study also highlights the complementary power of how traditional TV marketing and Amazon Ads work in tandem. When combined, these campaigns delivered the highest lifts in both awareness and purchase intent, by 2x and 5.4x respectively. This further reinforces the effectiveness of an omnichannel strategy that pairs linear reach with digital precision. The study demonstrates how Samba TV data aligns attention plus intention to deliver business outcomes.

To understand whether campaigns are driving impact, advertisers need access to comprehensive, full-funnel insights. Samba TV's first-party dataset spans TV, digital, and social channels, enabling brands and agencies to measure performance based on real-world business outcomes from box office sales to brand lift, retail visitation, and digital conversions.

About Samba TV

Samba TV has transformed the TV from a pane of glass on the wall to a window into the heart of audiences. We are the global leader in television technology powering real-time insights and audience targeting to enable unparalleled marketing efficiency and effectiveness.

Our proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in televisions, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Our independent measurement has future-proofed advertising for the next generation, empowering advertisers to connect with their audiences on any platform, across every screen.

Media Contacts

For Samba TV:

Katie North-Fisher

...