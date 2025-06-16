Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Five million become part of anti-Trump rallies all over US

Five million become part of anti-Trump rallies all over US


2025-06-16 02:49:06
(MENAFN) More than 5 million people marched across the USA on Saturday in a massive demonstration against President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies and layoffs of government workers, organizers said. The “No Kings” rallies, described as the largest single-day protest against the president, were held in over 1,500 cities in all 50 states, including New York, Denver, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles.

The protests followed days of upheaval in Los Angeles, where a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid on undocumented migrants triggered riots, highway blockades, and confrontations with police. Hundreds were arrested and numerous injuries were reported on both sides.

On their website, the organizers condemned the Trump administration for “defying the courts, deporting Americans, disappearing people off the streets, attacking civil rights, and cutting services.” The rallies demanded a “day of defiance against authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy.”

Meanwhile, President Trump marked his 79th birthday in Washington with a military parade. Activists insisted their demonstration was meant to be a powerful counter-message across the country.

Most protests were peaceful, although a few turned violent. In Los Angeles and Portland, police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse crowds, and several people were arrested. In Salt Lake City, a person was injured in a shooting during a rally, while in Culpeper, Virginia, a driver was taken into custody after plowing into a group of demonstrators.

MENAFN16062025000045015687ID1109678208

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search