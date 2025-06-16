Repurchase Of Truecaller B Shares In Week 24, 2025
|
Date:
|
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares):
|
Weighted average share price per day (SEK):
|
Total daily transaction value (SEK):
|
10 June 2025
|
75 000
|
66.45
|
4 983 773
|
11 June 2025
|
30 000
|
65.67
|
1 970 172
|
Total accumulated over week 24/2025
|
105 000
|
66.23
|
6 953 945
|
Total accumulated during the buyback program
|
255 000
|
65.74
|
16 763 784
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller.
Following the above acquisitions. Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 4,205,332 B shares and 5,017,786 C-shares as of 13 June 2025, which corresponds to 2.61% of the outstanding capital .
The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, now amounts to 353,079,080 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding own shares, amounts to 343,860,962.
For more information, please contact:
Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 29 08 00
[email protected]
About Truecaller:
Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 450 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information please visit href="" rel="nofollow" truecalle
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4164366
The following files are available for download:
|
|
Press release buybacks week 25 2025 Truecaller 250616
SOURCE Truecaller ABWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment