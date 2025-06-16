Cathay Financial Holdings Champions Sustainable Finance At Ecosperity Week 2025

Michael Wen (second from left), Executive Vice President of Cathay United Bank, engaged with international partners to guide Asian capital toward climate resilience initiatives and reducing the cost of corporate low-carbon transitions.

Michael Wen (center), Executive Vice President of Cathay United Bank; Winfield Wong (left), General Manager of Cathay United Bank Singapore Branch; and Fong Chee Wai (right), Chief Risk Officer of the Singapore Branch, led the team in attending the Asia Action Summit.

Showcasing Green Transition Investment and Advancing Net-Zero Ambitions to Accelerate Climate Finance in Asia

MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cathay Financial Holdings (Cathay FHC) continues to accelerate the energy transition and align itself with global sustainability goals through active participation in key international climate and biodiversity events. To advance sustainable finance in Asia, Cathay FHC sponsored the Asia Action Summit, hosted by Climate Group as part of Ecosperity Week 2025 in Singapore.Cathay FHC was the only financial institution worldwide to engage directly with organizations such as UNICEF and Google. Michael Wen, Executive Vice President of Cathay United Bank, was invited as a speaker. In parallel, Sophia Cheng, Chief Investment Officer of Cathay FHC, participated in the Asset Owner Working Group hosted by the Asia Investor Group on Climate Change (AIGCC). She shared how Cathay FHC is integrating climate strategies into investment decision-making and advancing the net-zero transition, reaffirming Cathay FHC's role as a climate finance leader.At the Asia Action Summit's closing session, titled“Paying Climate Dividends: Securing Investment for Asia's Green Transition”, Michael Wen showcased Cathay FHC's long-standing vision of de-risking high-carbon sectors in Asia. From launching Taiwan's first solar project financing in 2011 to leading record-setting offshore wind investments in 2024, Cathay FHC has continued to demonstrate sustainable finance in action. Wen also highlighted Cathay FHC's diverse sustainable finance products and services, including offshore wind insurance pioneered by Cathay Century Insurance in 2016, more than USD 250 million in accumulated green bond investments, and the 2024 launch of Taiwan's first sustainability performance-linked salary transfer program-offering comprehensive sustainable financial services.Wen emphasized that Cathay FHC's sustainability strategy is not only about creating social impact but also about alleviating the financial burden on high-emission industries during the net-zero transition. Guided by its“Better Together” philosophy, Cathay FHC will continue collaborating with stakeholders to explore systemic energy transition solutions and expand its sustainable finance offerings to unlock new global investment opportunities.Another highlight of Ecosperity Week was the Asset Owner Working Group, hosted by AIGCC. The session brought together asset owner representatives from across Asia to explore the implementation of climate strategies and advance sustainable finance, serving as a critical net-zero platform for the region. Sophia Cheng reaffirmed Cathay FHC's long-standing commitment as a founding member of AIGCC, established in 2016, and emphasized the importance of enhancing investor awareness of climate-related risks and opportunities. Cheng noted that asset owners play a pivotal role in driving the net-zero transition by leveraging investment guidance, collaborative dialogue, disclosure, and policy advocacy to accelerate the development of climate finance in Asia.In an era of mounting climate and geopolitical risks, Cathay FHC remains focused on its three sustainability strategic pillars: Climate, Health, and Empowerment. By leveraging group-wide capabilities and strengthening international partnerships, Cathay FHC continues to deliver on its vision as“a leading financial institution in the Asia-Pacific region.” Cathay FHC will continue engaging in global climate networks, acting as a bridge to foster collaboration and advance a shared net-zero vision for Asia.

Zac Wang

Cathay Financial Holdings

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.