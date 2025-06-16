Transaction In Own Shares
|Date of Purchase:
|13 June 2025
|Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:
|95,720
|Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD):
|13.96
|Highest Price Paid per Share (USD):
|14.50
|Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD):
|14.3028
Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 78,475,356 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in issue and no Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. This figure of 78,475,356 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback programme.
Schedule of Purchases
|Shares purchased:
|DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93)
|Dates of purchases:
|13 June 2025
|Investment firm:
|Mizuho Securities USA LLC
| Aggregate number of
ordinary shares acquired
| Daily volume weighted
average price paid
| Daily highest price
paid per share
| Daily lowest price
per share
| Trading
Venue
|7,809
|$ 14.2417
|$ 14.50
|$ 14.00
|ARCX
|2,318
|$ 14.2342
|$ 14.50
|$ 14.04
|ASPN
|905
|$ 14.4236
|$ 14.50
|$ 14.32
|BAML
|100
|$ 14.5000
|$ 14.50
|$ 14.50
|BARX
|9,543
|$ 14.4671
|$ 14.50
|$ 14.14
|BATS
|2,228
|$ 14.1935
|$ 14.50
|$ 14.00
|BATY
|500
|$ 14.5000
|$ 14.50
|$ 14.50
|CDED
|773
|$ 14.2083
|$ 14.50
|$ 14.02
|EDGA
|6,000
|$ 14.4255
|$ 14.50
|$ 14.02
|EDGX
|27,510
|$ 14.2508
|$ 14.50
|$ 13.96
|IEXG
|75
|$ 14.5000
|$ 14.50
|$ 14.50
|ITGI
|900
|$ 14.2930
|$ 14.50
|$ 14.09
|JPMX
|3,835
|$ 14.2787
|$ 14.50
|$ 14.07
|JSJX
|200
|$ 14.5000
|$ 14.50
|$ 14.50
|KNLI
|36
|$ 14.5000
|$ 14.50
|$ 14.50
|MEMX
|600
|$ 14.5000
|$ 14.50
|$ 14.50
|MSPL
|761
|$ 14.2178
|$ 14.34
|$ 14.04
|SGMT
|3,667
|$ 14.2755
|$ 14.50
|$ 14.04
|UBSA
|700
|$ 14.2838
|$ 14.50
|$ 14.06
|XBOS
|183
|$ 14.2600
|$ 14.33
|$ 14.22
|XCIS
|12,131
|$ 14.3174
|$ 14.50
|$ 14.04
|XNAS
|14,946
|$ 14.2721
|$ 14.50
|$ 14.02
|XNYS
|Trading venue
|Currency
|Volume Weighted Average Price
|Aggregated volume
|NYSE
|USD
|$ 14.3028
|95,720
For further information, please contact:
|Diversified Energy Company PLC
|+1 973 856 2757
|Doug Kris
|...
|Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
About Diversified Energy Company PLC
Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.
