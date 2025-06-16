Planchecker AI Brings AI-Driven Plan Review To Los Angeles, Slashing Plan-Check Turnarounds Significantly

PlanChecker AI is an AI-powered correction engine that delivers permit-ready drawings in minutes while boosting wildfire resilience across Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PlanChecker AI today unveiled a next-generation compliance platform that transforms how public- and private-sector plan reviewers correct architectural drawings. By flagging code conflicts and recommending fixes in minutes instead of the traditional weeks, or even months, of back-and-forth, the locally founded startup enables plans to move from submittal to permit in mere days.The timing is urgent. Data shows that January's Palisades Fire scorched more than 23,000 acres and destroyed over 6,800 structures in Pacific Palisades, Topanga, and Malibu, becoming the most destructive wildfire in the city's history. Just days later, the Sunset Fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills, triggering chaotic nighttime evacuations and threatening iconic landmarks such as the Hollywood Bowl and Runyon Canyon.“Every delayed correction leaves buildings exposed to avoidable risk,” said Matthew Raanan, co-founder and CEO.“Our AI engine lets plan checkers complete reviews and deliver actionable corrections before another business day ends.”Built for Plan-Checkers, Not Just Designers1. Minutes-fast correction cycle: Early pilots show full drawing-set reviews completed in under four minutes, versus the standard multi-week LADBS loop.2. Ready-to-submit output: The system returns a color-coded mark-up, correction list, and compliance certificate, allowing reviewers to approve plans, or send precise fixes, before lunchtime.3. Fire-life-safety focus: Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) setbacks, ember-resistant vents, and ignition-resistant cladding are checked automatically, narrowing wildfire exposure at the earliest design stage.4. Nationwide code library: Support for all 50 states lets architects working coast-to-coast resolve local amendments without combing through thousands of pages manually.“Traditional reviewers must hunt for conflicts one sheet at a time,” added Justine Nouromid, co-founder and CTO.“Our platform digests the whole set, cross-references thousands of code lines, and produces clear corrections, so plans that once stalled for months can now be permit-ready within days.”Expertise Behind the EngineRaanan, a licensed contractor frustrated by endless corrections, and Nouromid, a USC-trained full-stack engineer, launched PlanChecker AI in 2025 to turn plan review into a real-time data pipeline.Backed by Scopus Ventures, their system combines advanced language models and computer-vision algorithms to:1. Scan PDF and BIM files for code deficiencies.2. Auto-generate correction memos with references to exact code sections.3. Produce cost-conscious upgrade suggestions (e.g., cool roofs, low-flow fixtures).4. Maintain an auditable trail, satisfying inspectors, expediters, and insurers alike.From Los Angeles to the NationLos Angeles issues more than 140,000 permits annually, and pandemic-era staffing cuts have stretched review queues to breaking. By accelerating corrections, PlanChecker AI helps departments clear backlogs and cut liability tied to missed code issues. The company is already onboarding reviewers, architects, and contractors across California, with phased rollouts to New York, Texas, and Florida later this year.“Whether it's hurricane glazing in Miami or high-rise egress in Chicago, our correction engine delivers the same minutes-fast clarity,” Nouromid said.“We're giving every plan-checker in America the power to approve, with confidence, on the first pass.”Reimagining Resilience After the Palisades and Sunset FiresIn post-incident analyses of both the Palisades and Sunset fires, investigators cited combustible siding, boxed-in soffits, and inadequate ember screens as factors that accelerated structural ignition. PlanChecker AI's wildfire module automatically flags such vulnerabilities at the conceptual design stage, giving owners the option to harden structures before construction begins.For plan reviewers, what used to be a months-long bottleneck is now a one-day turnaround, allowing them to move projects forward at the speed today's building environment demands.Availability and ContactPlanChecker AI is now onboarding architectural firms, general contractors, and municipal agencies throughout California, with phased rollouts slated for New York, Texas, and Florida later this year. Interested parties can request a demo at .For the latest updates, follow PlanChecker AI on social media:Instagram:TikTok: @plancheckerFacebook:LinkedIn:YouTube: @plancheckeraiThreads @plancheckerAbout PlanChecker AIFounded in 2025 by real-estate developer Matthew Raanan and software engineer Justine Nouromid, PlanChecker AI is an enterprise platform that automates building-plan reviews for code compliance across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging artificial intelligence, computer vision, and proprietary data sets, the system delivers rapid, consistent, and transparent approvals, helping plan checkers turn months-long reviews into days, reducing costs, shortening schedules, and enhancing public safety from blueprint to ribbon-cutting.

Matthew Raanan

PlanChecker AI

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.