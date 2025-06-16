Mild Weather Continues With Gradual Temperature Rise Expected Through Thursday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 16 (Petra) -- Temperatures across much of the country are expected to remain within seasonal averages on Monday, with mild conditions over the highlands and plains, and hotter weather prevailing in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, scattered low clouds may appear over northern and central regions, while northwesterly winds will blow at moderate speeds, occasionally becoming active.The forecast indicates a gradual warming trend over the next several days. On Tuesday, a slight increase in temperatures is expected, with mild weather in most regions and continued heat in the desert and low-lying areas. Winds will remain moderate from the northwest, with occasional gusts.A further slight temperature rise is forecast for Wednesday. The weather will become relatively hot in most areas and hot in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds are expected to shift between northeasterly and northwesterly directions, maintaining moderate speeds with increased activity over desert regions.By Thursday, conditions will continue to warm, with relatively hot weather across much of the country and high temperatures in the Badia and low-altitude regions. Winds will persist from the northeast to northwest, with periodic gusts, especially in desert areas.Forecast high and low temperatures for Monday indicate varied conditions across the country. Eastern Amman is expected to reach a high of 31 C and a low of 20 C, while western Amman will see slightly cooler temperatures at 29 C / 18 C.The northern highlands are forecast at 26 C / 15 C, and the Sharah highlands at 27 C / 14 C. Warmer conditions will prevail in the desert regions at 36 C / 20 C, and in the plains at 31 C / 19 C. In the Jordan Valley, northern areas will see temperatures of 37 C / 21 C, while southern areas will reach 40 C / 21 C.The Dead Sea is expected to record 39 C / 22 C, and the Gulf of Aqaba will see the highest temperatures at 40 C / 24 C.