403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Khiri Travel Boosts its Sustainability Credentials
(MENAFN- ScottAsia Communications) Ten Khiri Travel staff, including 'Green Team’ spokespeople across eight Asian countries, have earned the Global Sustainable Tourism Council Professional Certificate in Sustainable Tourism. The endeavour is part of Khi’i’s ambition to be a completely GSTC-certified DMC by the end of 2025.
The qualifications were announced early June following a four-week online course and examination run by the Council. Those that passed include six of K’ir‘’s ‘Gr’en Team’ spokespeople, two general managers, one office manager, and the sustainability coordinator at Khiri Core in head office.
The training course (ST 2503-EN), held between March and April 2025 provided participants with an in-depth understanding of global sustainability standards and how to apply them in day to day operations.
The course was led by experts Nia Klatte and Ayako Ezaki, with guest speakers contributing operational insights. Delivered via the TrainingAid platform, the programme featured live sessions, interactive modules and technical discussions. The instruction will help Khiri strengthen its internal sustainability management system in 18 offices in all the eight Asian countries where it operates.
“GSTC training has elevated technical understandi’g and Khiri’s readiness for certification acros” the company,” said Sukhum Jarangdej, Sustainability Coordinator“at Khiri Core. “It also ensures our local Green Teams are equipped to lead sustainability efforts in meaningful and measurable ways, in practice, n”t just in theory.”
Each Khiri country office has its own Green Team consisting of volunteer staff who spearhead sustainability projects, support certification initiatives and foster a culture of eco-consciousness across departments.
To receive personal GSTC certification, participants must pass the exam with a minimum score of 80%. The certification is individual based. It can be retained by the recipient as a qualification for the rest of their career.
Khiri’s three remaining general managers and a newly appointed green team spokesperson from Vietnam are now participating in the training course.
Natalie van Ogtrop (pictured), the sustainability manager for Khiri's parent company, YAANA Ventures, earned the certification earlier this year.
Willem Niemeijer (pictured) the CEO of Khiri Travel said“ “The training represents a key milestone as Khiri moves toward overall GSTC certification as a company. We are committed to the 4Cs of Conservation, Community, Culture and responsible Commerce. Khiri will continue to lead by example on positive-impact regenerative tourism throughout A”ia.”
The qualifications were announced early June following a four-week online course and examination run by the Council. Those that passed include six of K’ir‘’s ‘Gr’en Team’ spokespeople, two general managers, one office manager, and the sustainability coordinator at Khiri Core in head office.
The training course (ST 2503-EN), held between March and April 2025 provided participants with an in-depth understanding of global sustainability standards and how to apply them in day to day operations.
The course was led by experts Nia Klatte and Ayako Ezaki, with guest speakers contributing operational insights. Delivered via the TrainingAid platform, the programme featured live sessions, interactive modules and technical discussions. The instruction will help Khiri strengthen its internal sustainability management system in 18 offices in all the eight Asian countries where it operates.
“GSTC training has elevated technical understandi’g and Khiri’s readiness for certification acros” the company,” said Sukhum Jarangdej, Sustainability Coordinator“at Khiri Core. “It also ensures our local Green Teams are equipped to lead sustainability efforts in meaningful and measurable ways, in practice, n”t just in theory.”
Each Khiri country office has its own Green Team consisting of volunteer staff who spearhead sustainability projects, support certification initiatives and foster a culture of eco-consciousness across departments.
To receive personal GSTC certification, participants must pass the exam with a minimum score of 80%. The certification is individual based. It can be retained by the recipient as a qualification for the rest of their career.
Khiri’s three remaining general managers and a newly appointed green team spokesperson from Vietnam are now participating in the training course.
Natalie van Ogtrop (pictured), the sustainability manager for Khiri's parent company, YAANA Ventures, earned the certification earlier this year.
Willem Niemeijer (pictured) the CEO of Khiri Travel said“ “The training represents a key milestone as Khiri moves toward overall GSTC certification as a company. We are committed to the 4Cs of Conservation, Community, Culture and responsible Commerce. Khiri will continue to lead by example on positive-impact regenerative tourism throughout A”ia.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment