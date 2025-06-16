Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mehr Agency: Iranian Air Defenses Down Israeli Occupation Drone In Ilam


2025-06-16 02:04:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 16 (KUNA) -- Iranian air defenses downed on Monday an Israeli occupation drone in the Illam border province with Iraq, said Mehr News Agency on Monday.
The agency indicated that the drone was made in the US by "General Atomics".
Illam authorities announced the previous Saturday that three Israeli occupation drones were shot down.
Tehran and other Iranian cities have been militarily targeted since Friday by the Israeli occupation, an action, which was met by a brutal missiles attack against targets within occupied territories. (end)
