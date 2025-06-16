34/2025・Trifork Group: Weekly Report On Share Buyback

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 34 / 2025

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 16 June 2025 Trifork Group: Weekly report on share buyback On 28 February 2025, Trifork initiated a share buyback program in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buyback program runs from 4 March 2025 up to and including no later than 30 June 2025. For details, please see company announcement no. 7 of 28 February 2025. Under the share buyback program, Trifork will purchase shares for up to a total of DKK 14.92 million (approximately EUR 2 million). Prior to the launch of the share buyback, Trifork held 256,329 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.3% of the share capital. Under the program, the following transactions have been made:



Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total beginning 106,074 87.65 9,297,085 9 June 2025 Market closed 10 June 2025 1,385 93.67 129,733 11 June 2025 1,700 93.92 159,664 12 June 2025 1,900 96.94 184,186 13 June 2025 1,900 98.40 186,960 Accumulated 112,959 88.15 9,957,628



A detailed overview of the daily transactions can be found here:

Since the share buyback program was started on 4 March 2025, the total number of repurchased shares is 112,959 at a total amount of DKK 9,957,628.

On 25 March, 25 April and 23 May 2025, 4,370 shares acquired through the share buyback program were utilized for the Executive Management's monthly fixed salary, representing a change from cash payment to payment partly in shares (refer to company announcement no. 1 of 21 January 2025). On 1 April 2025, 19,943 shares acquired through the share buyback program were utilized to serve the RSU plan of Executive Management and certain employees.

With the transactions stated above, Trifork holds a total of 344,975 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.7%. The total number of registered shares in Trifork is 19,744,899. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of outstanding shares is 19,399,924.



Investor and media contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, ... , +41 79 357 73 17

About Trifork

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,215 professionals across 71 business units in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software across sectors such as public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies. Learn more at trifork.com .





