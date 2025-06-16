34/2025・Trifork Group: Weekly Report On Share Buyback
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total beginning
|106,074
|87.65
|9,297,085
|9 June 2025
|Market closed
|10 June 2025
|1,385
|93.67
|129,733
|11 June 2025
|1,700
|93.92
|159,664
|12 June 2025
|1,900
|96.94
|184,186
|13 June 2025
|1,900
|98.40
|186,960
|Accumulated
|112,959
|88.15
|9,957,628
A detailed overview of the daily transactions can be found here:
Since the share buyback program was started on 4 March 2025, the total number of repurchased shares is 112,959 at a total amount of DKK 9,957,628.
On 25 March, 25 April and 23 May 2025, 4,370 shares acquired through the share buyback program were utilized for the Executive Management's monthly fixed salary, representing a change from cash payment to payment partly in shares (refer to company announcement no. 1 of 21 January 2025). On 1 April 2025, 19,943 shares acquired through the share buyback program were utilized to serve the RSU plan of Executive Management and certain employees.
With the transactions stated above, Trifork holds a total of 344,975 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.7%. The total number of registered shares in Trifork is 19,744,899. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of outstanding shares is 19,399,924.
Investor and media contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, ... , +41 79 357 73 17
About Trifork
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,215 professionals across 71 business units in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software across sectors such as public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies. Learn more at trifork.com .
Attachment
-
CA_34_25_Buyback
Legal Disclaimer:
