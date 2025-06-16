STL Expands Data Centre Portfolio To Meet Emerging Requirements For AI Data Centres
- High-performance, comprehensive cabling and connectivity solutions and engineering services
- Fully compliant solutions, meeting international standards
DUBAI, UAE, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, today announced the launch of a new generation of Data Centre solutions , ranging from cabling to end-to-end connectivity offerings designed to power the relentless demands of AI-driven data centre infrastructure. This new-age solution is engineered to meet the exact requirements of hyperscalers, colocation players, enterprises and telecom service providers to build agile, scalable, and sustainable Data Centre infrastructure.
With the global data centre market projected to reach USD 517 billion by 2030 [1] (growing at a CAGR: 10.5% from 2021-2030), legacy infrastructure cabling systems are buckling under the demands for lower network latencies, rising network speeds and density requirements, as well as sustainability mandates. With this launch, STL bridges this gap by bringing to the core its 30+ years leadership in Optical network connectivity.
STL's data centre products are designed, manufactured, and tested in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, meeting international standards. STL's solutions are fully compliant with ANSI/TIA-942, TIA-568 and ISO 11801 standards and backed by a 25-year performance warranty, ensuring reliability.
STL Data Centre solution includes high-performance fibre and copper cabling solutions designed for modern buildings, campuses, and data centres. Copper systems ensure reliable data, security, and AV connectivity, while the riser and campus fibre cabling support high-speed, low-latency networking for smart infrastructure. Pre-terminated multi-fibre systems with LC/MPO connectors provide scalable, space-efficient solutions ideal for data centres. STL Celesta, high-density IBR technology, offers a high-capacity, low-latency solution for scalable, future-ready deployments for inter-data centre connectivity.
"The future of data centres lies in architectures that balance scale, speed, and sustainability," said Rahul Puri, CEO, Optical Networking Business, STL . "In today's AI-driven era, Data Centre solutions aren't just about moving data-they're about enabling intelligence at scale. At STL, we recognise that every data centre has unique requirements. We therefore pair our cutting-edge solutions with bespoke design services, ensuring each deployment meets every unique requirement and is on time. Together, we're not just building infrastructure; we're architecting the backbone for tomorrow's digital economy."
To explore STL's expanded Data Centre Portfolio, visit data-centre-connectivity/
About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:
STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks.
SOURCE Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL
