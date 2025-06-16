Constellium To Exhibit At The 2025 Paris Air Show

At this year's show, Constellium will highlight its innovations in high-performance aluminum products, including Airware ® , Constellium's proprietary aluminum-lithium solution engineered for aircraft and spacecraft applications. Designed to meet the demanding requirements of next-generation aerospace applications, Airware® offers superior strength-to-weight ratios, reduced material density, and excellent fatigue and corrosion resistance-making it an ideal choice for more efficient, lower-emission aircraft.

Constellium will also unveil the first aluminum ingot fully manufactured at lab scale from end-of-life aircraft, using a recycling and remelting process that meets the rigorous standards required for new aircraft production. This breakthrough is the result of a collaboration between Constellium and TARMAC Aerosave, with the support of Airbus, and represents a significant step toward a circular economy in aerospace.

Constellium's exhibit is a great opportunity to explore the role of aluminum in the future of aviation and to showcase the company's progress on the Wing of the Future project-an initiative dedicated to developing next-generation wing technologies that enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft. To learn more about aluminum's impact on sustainable aviation, watch the Aluminum Expert video, and for an in-depth look at the Wing of the Future initiative, read the detailed article in Light Metal Age .

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.