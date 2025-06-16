Imagen Network (IMAGE) Developer To Add $125 Million Worth Of Ripple (XRP) To Project Reserves
Powering the future of decentralized creativity with cross-chain reserves.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
As the world's first AI-driven decentralized social platform, Imagen has continually emphasized financial and infrastructural resilience. By expanding its reserve base with a substantial XRP commitment, the platform aims to support faster, cheaper cross-chain transactions while enhancing trust in its native token, $IMAGE. The XRP allocation also provides strategic reserves for creator rewards, staking incentives, and liquidity across DEXs and CEXs operating on BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Solana.
This announcement aligns with Imagen's broader roadmap of unlocking cross-chain capabilities and offering creators tools to monetize and share content without the constraints of traditional social platforms. Ripple's scalability and established financial interoperability are expected to serve as a strong foundation for Imagen's growing global user base.
This reserve expansion comes on the heels of Imagen's $52 million investment backing from KaJ Labs and recent token listing on MEXC, signaling rapid momentum in its mission to build the future of AI-powered decentralized networking.
About Imagen Network
Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment