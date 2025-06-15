Stavian Chemical Climbs To Top 15 In ICIS Top 100 Global Chemical Distributors 2025
"We are honored to be recognized once again by ICIS and to see our efforts reflected in this year's rankings," said Mr. Dinh Duc Thang, Chairman and CEO of Stavian Chemical . "This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our global team, the trust of our partners, and our relentless pursuit of excellence in delivering sustainable chemical solutions worldwide."
Over the past year, Stavian Chemical has expanded its global footprint, enhanced its digital transformation initiatives, and strengthened its ESG commitments. These strategic moves have positioned the company as a key player in shaping the future of the global chemical supply chain.
As Stavian Chemical continues to grow, it remains focused on delivering value to its stakeholders while contributing to a more sustainable and resilient global economy.
About Stavian Chemical
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam, Stavian Chemical is the flagship subsidiary of Stavian Group, a multinational corporation operating across technology, industry, and international trade. As a global leader in chemical distribution and a top-tier manufacturer of packaging, Stavian Chemical delivers a comprehensive "One-Stop Shop" solution, seamlessly connecting clients through its international network of offices and warehouses. With a proven track record of excellence and numerous industry accolades, Stavian Chemical remains at the forefront of innovation, committed to providing integrated, end-to-end services to partners across both regional and global markets.
For more information on Stavian Chemical, please visit:
