DMK Govt Ignoring Farmer's Welfare: Nainar Nagendran

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 15 (IANS) BJP Tamil Nadu state president and legislature party leader Nainar Nagendran has strongly condemned the DMK government for shifting the site of a crucial flood control project in Nagapattinam district, alleging that the move endangers the lives and livelihoods of thousands of farmers while serving the interests of private individuals close to the ruling party.

In a statement, Nagendran said:“Back in 2017, under the AIADMK government, Rs 49.50 lakh was sanctioned for constructing a flood control barrier (Kadaimadai Anai) across the Vettaru river at Uthamacholapuram to prevent seawater intrusion. The location was chosen after due consultation and technical assessment. However, the DMK regime has arbitrarily moved the project 2 km west, endangering farmlands and local drinking water sources in the process.”

“This new site was not selected based on any scientific or environmental reasoning," he said.

“Instead, it appears to have been chosen for the convenience of a few, reportedly including relatives of the DMK district secretary K. Gautham, who own land nearby. Is this government working for the people or for their own party men?”

Nagendran expressed concern that the new location could turn groundwater saline, affecting not just irrigation but also drinking water in over 32 villages in Nagapattinam and Keezhvelur revenue divisions.

“Repeated petitions from the people, protests, and representations to officials have all been ignored. This is not just administrative negligence -- it is betrayal,” he charged.

Taking aim at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, he added:“The Chief Minister boasts on stage saying 'Naanum Deltakkaran thaan' (I too am a son of the Delta), but when the farmers of Nagapattinam are crying out for help, he remains silent. Why?”

Nagendran urged the Chief Minister to immediately halt construction at the disputed site and ensure the flood barrier is built at the originally approved location.

“This is not just a development issue-it's about protecting the health, livelihood, and future of Delta farmers,” he said.