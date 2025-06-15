UAE Airports Alert Travellers As Airlines Extend Cancellations Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

[Editor's Note: Follow the KT live blog for live updates on the Israel-Iran conflict .]

The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict has disrupted flight operations in the region and route chaos worldwide. UAE airlines were forced to extend flight cancellations on Sunday due to the tensions.

Airports in the UAE also advised travellers to check status of their flights with the airline as airspace has been closed by some countries.

Emirates airline on Sunday it has temporarily suspended all flights to Jordan (Amman) and Lebanon (Beirut), until Sunday, June 22, 2025. For Iran (Tehran) and Iraq (Baghdad and Basra), Dubai carrier has suspended flights until Monday 30 June 2025.

Flydubai said it temporarily suspended flights to and from Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria until June 16; Minsk, St Petersburg until June 17; and Iran, Iraq, and Israel until June 20.

Due to the conflict , regional countries including Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Israel have closed their airspace for commercial flights. According to Flightradar24, the airspace closures affected approximately 3,000 flights per day through cancelled flights or re-routes .

"Customers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon; and customers with onwards flydubai connections to suspended destinations will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice,” the world's largest international carrier, Emirates, said on Sunday.

It advised passengers impacted by flight cancellations must contact their travel agency for rebooking. It asked customers departing or arriving at Dubai International Airport are also advised to check their flight status on emirates for the latest information.

Meanwhile, flydubai also asked passengers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in any of the above countries or airports will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

“We have reinstated some flights across our network where conditions permit and we continue to monitor and review our operations as the situation evolves. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers and appreciate their understanding during this time. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” the airline said.

Sharjah-based budget carrier Air Arabia on Sunday said some of its flights have been cancelled and delayed until June 15. It said passengers of the affected flights will be alerted directly through SMS and email.

Etihad Airways announced flight cancellations between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv until June 22. Additionally, Etihad said it continued to re-route several flights in response to restricted airspace in parts of the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport (AUH) also advised passengers to check with their airlines as flights are disrupted due to airspace closure.“Due to ongoing airspace closures, flight disruptions at AUH, including delays and cancellations, are expected to continue on Sunday, 15 and Monday, June 16. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest travel information before heading to the airport,” the airport said in an advisory on its social media.

Similarly, Dubai Airports earlier announced that some flights at Dubai International and DWC, Al Maktoum International, have been cancelled or delayed due to airspace closures over Iran, Iraq, and Syria.