- Spokesperson, WebsiteDesignersLONDON, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WebsiteDesigners , one of the top-rated web design agencies in the UK, has announced a major enhancement to its web design and SEO services: every project now includes embedded AI visibility optimisation .This ensures clients appear not only in Google search results but also in conversational search tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google Gemini - by default.“We're not launching a new AI service - we're redefining the standard,” said a spokesperson for WebsiteDesigners.“Every website and SEO strategy we deliver now comes built for the way people search today - through ChatGPT, Gemini, and other AI-driven platforms.”HELPING CLIENTS GET DISCOVERED BY AI TOOLS - BY DEFAULTThe agency's evolved approach is seamlessly embedded into all web design and SEO services. Clients automatically benefit from best practices that support AI discovery:> Conversational copywriting that matches how users talk to ChatGPT> Embedded Q&A-style content structures> Schema markup using LocalBusiness and ProfessionalService formats> Integrated reviews from Trustpilot and Google Business Profile> Citations on directories like Clutch, DesignRush, GoodFirms, and YellAI DISCOVERY IS THE NEW SEOSearch behaviour has changed. Users now ask tools like ChatGPT things like:“Who is the best website designer in London?”“What agency helps small UK businesses with web design?”LLMs generate answers by summarising trusted online content - not just websites, but also reviews, forums, directories, and FAQs.“If your business isn't described clearly, mentioned in context, and structured the right way, AI won't recommend you,”the spokesperson explained. WebsiteDesigners ensures clients are optimised not just for Google, but for the way people search in 2025 and beyond.Real Results from Embedded AI Optimisation: In 2024, WebsiteDesigners began quietly rolling out these techniques. The impact?One client saw a 270% increase in enquiries after their homepage content was rewritten to use conversational, AI-optimised language. This growth came from both improved SEO and more frequent mentions in tools like Perplexity and ChatGPT.Not an Add-On - It's the New Standard: While other agencies offer“AI optimisation” as a separate service, WebsiteDesigners bakes it into every project.“Our clients shouldn't have to ask for AI visibility - it should be built-in,” the spokesperson added.“That's what modern SEO is now. That's what modern web design is.” The agency also performs regular checks in ChatGPT and Perplexity, monitoring client visibility and fine-tuning content accordingly.ABOUT WEBSITEDESIGNERSWebsiteDesigners is a UK-based web design and SEO agency that helps small businesses grow through beautifully designed, strategically built websites. With a proven track record of generating tens of millions in client revenue, the agency now ensures every project is built for both human users and AI-driven search tools.🌐 Website:📩 Contact: ...on

