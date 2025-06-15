Israel's Aggression On Iran Hits From West To East In Deepest Strikes Yet
Tehran: Israel unleashed a punishing barrage of strikes across Iran on Sunday stretching from the west to Tehran and Mashhad in the east, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to make the country pay "a very heavy price" for killing civilians.
With no let-up in sight, Iran said it would begin opening mosques, metro stations and schools to serve as makeshift bomb shelters for civilians, as Israel kept up its withering blows.
After decades of enmity, the latest conflict marked the first time the arch-enemies have traded fire with such intensity.
A plume of heavy smoke and fire rise from an oil refinery in southern Tehran, after it was hit in an overnight Israeli strike, on June 15, 2025. (Photo by Atta Kenare / AFP)
A fire blazes in the oil depots of Shahran, northwest of Tehran, on June 15, 2025. (Photo by Atta Kenare / AFP)
-
Iran says Israel attack on Gulf gas facility attempt 'to expand war'
Tehran police building attacked by Israel, injuries reported
EgyptAir cancels flights to Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq amid regional tensions
As Israel targeted sites across the Islamic republic, Iran launched a barrage of missiles aimed at Israel in the afternoon, setting off air raid sirens in Jerusalem and elsewhere.
Back in Tehran, a heavy cloud of smoke hung above the city after Israeli aircraft hit two fuel depots. Local media later reported an Israeli strike hit the police headquarters in the city centre.
The Israeli military said its air force had hit "more than 80" targets in Tehran overnight.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment