Bright Pattern Announces Partnership With Voxtron To Accelerate AI-Powered Contact Center Innovation In Dubai And Beyond
Bright Pattern logoCollaborating with Bright Pattern enables us to provide our clients with a cutting-edge AI-powered contact center solution that combines innovation and reliability.” - Padickapparambil Thomas, CEO of Voxtron Middle East LLC FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bright Pattern , a recognized leader in AI-powered omnichannel contact center software, is proud to announce their partnership with Voxtron Middle East LLC, a renowned provider of innovative communication solutions in the region. This collaboration between the companies promises to deliver transformative, AI-driven customer engagement technology tailored to the needs of businesses across the United Arab Emirates and beyond.
Through this partnership, Voxtron will leverage Bright Pattern's advanced AI-driven omnichannel platform to enhance its flagship cloud contact center offering, Voxvantage. The integration of Bright Pattern's technology will empower Voxtron's customers with advanced capabilities, including AI automation, workforce management, and real-time analytics.
“Collaborating with Bright Pattern enables us to provide our clients with a cutting-edge AI-powered contact center solution that combines innovation and reliability,” said Padickapparambil Thomas, CEO of Voxtron Middle East LLC.“By integrating Bright Pattern's advanced technology with our deep regional expertise, we are empowering businesses to deliver highly personalized and efficient customer experiences.”
“We are excited to join forces with Voxtron, whose regional expertise and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our vision for the future of customer experience,” said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern.
Added Luc Cavelier, MEA Region Executive of Bright Pattern,“Together, we are bringing AI-powered contact center capabilities to organizations in Dubai, the greater United Arab Emirates, and beyond. We support the deployment modality that best fits these businesses – on-premises, private-cloud or cloud that resides within sovereign borders.”
This partnership represents a shared commitment to setting new standards in customer engagement and supporting the region's digital transformation journey.
About Bright Pattern:
Founded by pioneers in the contact center industry, Bright Pattern delivers a natively built, all-in-one AI-powered omnichannel contact center platform including automatic call distribution (ACD) capabilities, an advanced AI suite and workforce management (WFM.)
Recognized as the fastest time-to-implement and lowest-cost-to-deploy, Bright Pattern delivers unmatched time-to-value.
Serving over 500 customers across 30 countries, Bright Pattern's cloud-native platform offers customers their deployment choice - whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in private cloud environments.
For more information on how Bright Pattern is reimagining customer experience, visit .
About Voxtron Middle East LLC:
Voxtron is a pioneering provider of communication solutions in Dubai, UAE, specializing in contact center, unified communications, and collaboration tools. With a focus on innovation, Voxtron delivers tailored solutions to empower businesses across various industries to succeed in the digital age. For more information, visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
