Alankrita Sahai & Tusharr Khanna Reflect On Their Father's Contributions This Father's Day
Alankrita revealed how her father's untimely demise led her to work in the public health sector.
"My father's demise due to a heart attack unfortunately did take a huge toll on my mind and I have seen the suffering in front of my own eyes. It made me worry about everyone around me, be it my mother, sister or anyone close to me. I wanted to always do something in the public health space as I feel, as an artist and public figure, if I am not adding value to the lives of people beyond the screen, how am I even a public figure? For me, a public figure and personality should add value to the lives of people in ways beyond just their own professional domain so that on a larger scale, they can make a difference to a community of people. This was my way of giving it back to people and their well-being."
Additionally, actor Tusharr Khanna also reflected on the unimaginable sacrifice by his father which turned out to be the foundation of his acting career.
“There was a time things weren't easy. I had also moved to Mumbai to become an actor. And this city, it isn't easy to survive here. Things were getting tough financially. So, he had to sell one of his properties. I will always be grateful for this. I don't know how I will ever be able to repay that," Tusharr said.
Furthermore, actress Delbar Arya also recalled the biggest guiding lesson she received from her father before being a part of the entertainment industry.
She remembered,“My father is my biggest inspiration. Before I entered Bollywood, he gave me one piece of advice that's deeply rooted in me, no matter where life takes me or how glamorous this industry gets. He told me. As you step into this world, my daughter, remember Apna Sammaan rakhna; don't trade your talent for fame -let your talent speak before your beauty, and never trade your soul or worth for fleeting attention; be known not for how you look, but for the truth you bring to your art. Always let your craft, not your image, be the reason you're remembered. Because. Beauty is temporary, but your art will forever be remembered."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment