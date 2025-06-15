INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Vestis Corporation Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - VSTS
The class action concerns whether Vestis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until August 8, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Vestis securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .
[Click here for information about joining the class action]
On May 7, 2025, Vestis announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, withdrew its revenue and growth guidance for the full fiscal year 2025, and provided guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 that fell significantly below market expectations. The Company attributed its poor results partially to“lost business in excess of new business,” primarily to“volume changes with our existing customers.” Vestis attributed its decision to pull full year guidance and provide disappointing third-quarter targets to an“increasingly uncertain macro environment.”
On this news, Vestis's stock price fell $3.27 per share, or 37.54%, to close at $5.44 per share on May 7, 2025.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
...
646-581-9980 ext. 7980
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment