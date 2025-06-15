INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Digimarc Corporation Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - DMRC
The class action concerns whether Digimarc and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until July 7, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Digimarc securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .
On February 26, 2025, Digimarc reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. Among other items, Digimarc reported a 10% year-over-year subscription revenue decline from $5.6 million to $5.0 million. The Company also reported annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) of $20 million, compared to $22.3 million for the same period in the prior year. Digimarc attributed the decreases primarily to“a $5.8 million increase in ARR due to the expiration of a commercial contract in June 2024.”
On this news, Digimarc's stock price fell $11.65 per share, or 43.1%, to close at $15.39 per share on February 27, 2025.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
...
646-581-9980 ext. 7980
