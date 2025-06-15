Scatec Signs PPA For 900MW Onshore Wind Project In Egypt

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Scatec ASA, a leading renewable energy solutions provider, has signed a USD-denominated 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) for a 900 MW wind project, through its dedicated project company“Shadwan Wind Power SAE” to accelerate Egypt's transition towards a greener and more sustainable energy mix.

“This project is a testament to Scatec's position as one of the leading renewables companies in Egypt. We are now advancing four major renewables projects in the country, with a diversified technology base. I would like to thank all parties involved for making this happen with a particular acknowledgement to the skills and persistence of our Egyptian team” says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.

The project will be located in Ras Shukeir, which has some of the worlds' best wind resources for onshore wind power. The signing of the PPA will be followed by wind measurements on the site, to be finalised in the first half of 2026, before the project is further advanced towards financial close and construction.

