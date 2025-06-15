Scatec Signs PPA For 900MW Onshore Wind Project In Egypt
“This project is a testament to Scatec's position as one of the leading renewables companies in Egypt. We are now advancing four major renewables projects in the country, with a diversified technology base. I would like to thank all parties involved for making this happen with a particular acknowledgement to the skills and persistence of our Egyptian team” says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.
The project will be located in Ras Shukeir, which has some of the worlds' best wind resources for onshore wind power. The signing of the PPA will be followed by wind measurements on the site, to be finalised in the first half of 2026, before the project is further advanced towards financial close and construction.
For further information, please contact:
For analysts and investors:
Andreas Austrell, SVP IR
...
+47 974 38 686
For media:
Meera Bhatia, SVP External Affairs & Communications
...
+47 468 44 959
About Scatec
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 6.2 GW in operation and under construction across five continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of 'Improving our Future'. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit or connect with us on LinkedIn.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment