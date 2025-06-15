dKilo and Terracotta Announce 10-Year Partnership to Revolutionize Mobility-Driven Media in the UAE

- Mohamed MousaABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a transformative step toward reimagining how cities connect with people, dKilo and Terracotta have signed a 10-year strategic partnership to launch the UAE's most advanced mobility-driven media infrastructure.This isn't just about digital screens , it's about turning motion into communication. By merging technology, mobility, and storytelling, the two companies are creating a dynamic new layer of urban life: one that's intelligent, responsive, and seamlessly integrated into how people move and interact.Giving Cities a VoiceStarting in Q3 2025, the rollout will introduce smart digital screens across key urban corridors in the UAE. Over the coming years, the system will scale organically, embedding thousands of real-time digital touchpoints that evolve with the rhythm of the city.The goal: to redefine how people experience their environments, how brands move through space, and how cities speak, live, and intelligently.“This isn't just an ad network, it's infrastructure,”_ said Mohamed Mousa, Founder & CEO of dKilo.“We're building a future where cities don't just function, they communicate.”A Partnership Shaping Smarter CitiesThis long-term alliance brings together dKilo's innovation in mobility media with Terracotta's four decades of leadership in infrastructure and city development.“This is not a rollout. It's a shift,”_ said Amaar AlDhubaei, Executive Director at Terracotta.“We're designing a system that lives and breathes with the movement of the city.”_From Screens to StorytellingWhether it's public service announcements or brand activations, the new system transforms everyday spaces into interactive communication platforms:.For commuters: Everyday routes turn into immersive, dynamic moments..For cities: A live channel for real-time, purposeful communication..For brands: Context-aware messaging that travels with your audience.This is urban communication as choreography, fluid, relevant, and designed to move.Empowering Brands, Big and SmallTo make the platform accessible to everyone, dKilo integrates easy creative tools, powered by a long-standing partnership with Canva. Businesses can build and launch ad campaigns within minutes, no design experience required.Later in 2025, dKilo will debut a generative AI-native creative engine, allowing brands to auto-create content based on location, timing, and audience behavior. The future of storytelling will be faster, smarter, and simpler.About dKiloBased in Saudi Arabia, dKilo transforms mobility into a media channel. Its proprietary platform combines AI, geospatial data, and behavioral insights to help governments and brands communicate with people in motion.About TerracottaEstablished in 1986, Terracotta is a UAE-based infrastructure and mobility powerhouse with a legacy of innovation in building smarter cities.

