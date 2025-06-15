Ukraine Hit By 5,800 Aerial Strikes In June, Zelensky Calls For Painful Sanctions On Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In June alone, Russia has used around 2,800 attack drones, nearly 3,000 guided aerial bombs, and 140 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Faceboo k, where he also shared footage showing the aftermath of recent Russian strikes, Ukrinform saw.

Zelensky reminded that during the night of June 15, Ukraine's air defense forces had destroyed 167 enemy targets over Ukrainian territory.

“I thank everyone who defends our skies,” the President wrote.

According to his data, during that night alone, Russian forces launched 183 attack drones and 11 missiles (including Kinzhal hypersonic, ballistic, and cruise types), with the main strike targeting Poltava region, particularly Kremenchuk.

Zelensky stressed that Russia had been attacking Ukraine for four years and continues to increase the frequency and scale of its strikes.

He emphasized the need for urgent international action:“That is why it is so important for all decisions on tightening sanctions against Russia to be made in the coming weeks.”

“We need sanctions against Russian banks and the financial sector that will truly hit hard. We must also combat sanctions evasion schemes. The United States, the European Union, and the G7 countries have the power to make this happen,” Zelensky stressed.

As Ukrinform previously reported, during the Russian aerial attack on Kremenchuk in Poltava region overnight on June 15, energy and civilian infrastructure were damaged.