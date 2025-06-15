Mardy Gould And EHP 'The Employer's Choice' Launch AI Benefits Platform To Modernize Enrollment

Mardy Gould

EHP, led by Mardy Gould, unveils a powerful AI platform that streamlines benefits enrollment and supports employees in real time.

- Mardy GouldJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold move set to redefine the future of employee benefits, Mardy Gould , Co-Founder and Managing Partner of EHP Inc., today announced the official launch of the company's cutting-edge, AI-powered benefits platform. Branded as“The Employer's Choice,” EHP's all-in-one system enables employers to enroll thousands of employees at once, while simultaneously delivering personalized onboarding, real-time customer support, and interactive benefit education-all from a single interface.This launch marks a major milestone not only for EHP, but for the entire benefits industry. Under the leadership of Mardy Gould, EHP has emerged as a category leader by bridging high-tech automation with human-focused benefit delivery-eliminating the inefficiencies and outdated systems that have long plagued the space.“We didn't just build a product,” said Mardy Gould.“We built the future of benefits delivery. This platform simplifies the complex, scales instantly, and treats every employee like they matter-because they do.”A New Standard for Modern EmployersEHP's AI platform empowers HR leaders and business owners to scale faster, engage employees better, and dramatically reduce administrative burden-without requiring internal tech teams or large HR infrastructure. Designed for small businesses, mid-size employers, and large enterprises alike, the platform gives every company a turnkey solution to streamline enrollment, support, and communication from day one.Key features include:Mass Enrollment Engine – Seamlessly onboard 5 to 5,000 employees with real-time dashboards and automatic trackingSmart AI Assistant – 24/7 employee support through chat, SMS, and email, trained on thousands of FAQsDynamic Employee Education – Personalized benefit walkthroughs, interactive tools, and multilingual supportCompliant Opt-In Communication – All employee outreach (email/SMS) is managed through a secure, fully compliant opt-in workflowCarrier-Agnostic Integration – The platform works with any payroll, TPA, or carrier without disruptionCentralized Admin Panel – Full employer visibility into enrollment progress, task status, and user activity“Too many platforms promise automation but still create more work,” Gould added.“We flipped the model. This is high-volume enrollment and real employee engagement-with less effort, not more.”Built by EHP to Serve More Businesses NationwideSince founding EHP, Mardy Gould has been on a mission to help employers operate more efficiently while delivering real value to their teams. That mission is now fully realized in the form of this platform-which removes guesswork, reduces manual errors, and allows employers to focus on growth, not administrative bottlenecks.The AI platform has already been deployed by franchise networks, public agencies, healthcare groups, and multi-location employers. From onboarding to follow-up education, the system adapts to each organization's structure and workforce needs.“Whether you're a growing business with 40 employees or a government agency with 4,000, this platform meets you where you are,” said Mardy Gould.“And it scales instantly when you need it to.”A Better Experience for EmployeesThe average employee doesn't understand their benefits-not because they're disinterested, but because traditional systems are designed for administrators, not people. EHP changes that.Employees are guided through their enrollment step by step, can get questions answered instantly through smart AI, and receive helpful reminders based on their activity and language preferences-all delivered via compliant, opt-in messaging.They no longer need to track down HR, dig through PDFs, or sit on hold. They get answers when and how they need them.Reshaping the IndustryEHP's launch of this platform under the direction of Mardy Gould represents a significant evolution for the benefits space-a shift from fragmented, paper-heavy systems to unified, digital-first infrastructure. Gould believes this is just the beginning of a broader transformation.“We're not just improving benefits-we're redefining what's possible,” said Gould.“The way we hire, retain, and care for employees is changing. We're here to lead that change.”About Mardy GouldMardy Gould is the Managing Partner and Co-Founder of EHP Inc., a national leader in employee benefit innovation and enrollment technology. Known for his strategic leadership, operational execution, and no-nonsense approach, Gould has helped hundreds of organizations streamline benefits delivery, reduce friction, and scale with confidence. Under his guidance, EHP has grown into a trusted platform for forward-thinking employers and benefit professionals across the country.About EHP Inc.EHP Inc., The Employer's Choice, is a next-generation benefits platform designed to modernize how employers enroll, educate, and support their workforce. With AI-powered tools, a high-touch partner ecosystem, and nationwide reach, EHP serves companies looking to eliminate complexity and deliver real impact-fast.To request a demo, explore partnership opportunities, or access onboarding tools, visit:

