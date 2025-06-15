Boing Bracelets Launches Personalised Laser Engraving Service

BOING Bracelets, now available with laser engraving

Cornwall-based handmade bracelet maker now offers custom engraving for memorable gifts and special occasions

BUDE, CORNWALL, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BOING APPAREL , the family-owned Cornish bracelet maker known for its handcrafted leather and rope bracelets , has announced the launch of its new laser engraving service. Customers can now personalise the back of their bracelets with custom messages, making them perfect for gifts or marking special occasions.The new service allows customers to add short, meaningful messages to any BOING bracelet – whether it's their popular sailing rope designs, climbing rope styles, or handcrafted leather pieces. Each bracelet is still handmade in Cornwall before being carefully engraved and thoroughly quality-tested."We've always prided ourselves on creating something special for our customers," said Rob, owner of BOING. "Adding laser engraving felt like a natural next step. Whether it's a wedding date, a friend's initials, or a short motivational phrase, people can now make their bracelet truly their own."The engraving service is already popular with BOING's premium men's leather bracelets , which have seen increasing demand. The company's rope bracelets – made from authentic sailing rope sourced from UK manufacturers and premium climbing rope from leading international suppliers – also engrave beautifully.BOING has built its reputation on exceptional 5-star customer service. The laser engraving addition responds to increasing demand from customers wanting to personalise their purchases for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, and other milestones.All BOING bracelets are made to order in Cornwall. The company continues to source most of its rope from UK manufacturers, supporting local industry while maintaining the premium quality that has earned them a loyal following.The laser engraving service is available immediately on all bracelet orders through the company's website.About BOING APPARELFounded in Cornwall, BOING is a small, family-owned business specialising in handmade bracelets. Working with precision engineering companies and international rope manufacturers, every bracelet is meticulously crafted by hand, polished, and thoroughly quality-tested before shipping. The company offers sailing rope, climbing rope, and leather bracelet collections, all of which are made to measure.

Elliot Banks

Fortico Media

+44 20 3983 3040

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.