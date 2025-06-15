Eagle Vision Security Launches New Security Solutions That Monitors Outdoor Assets With State-Of-The Art Technology, Teamed With Live Agents

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2025) - Eagle Vision Security , the North American leader in remote video monitoring services, is now offering security solutions for properties of all types with outdoor assets such as: truck yards, construction sites, auto dealerships, plazas, multi-residential properties, commercial properties, warehouses, and more.







As demand for security keeps rising, Eagle Vision Security employs a pro-active approach where the live, interactive two-way remote monitoring is accompanied by advanced video analytics for the highest level of protection using cutting-edge technology, whose uniqueness enables an interactive response to threats in real time. Your assets and property is under the watchful eye of the most technologically advanced security equipment teamed with live agents.

"Our commitment to providing the most technologically advanced security monitoring solutions is at the core of our operations," said Parm Deol Founder of Eagle Vision Security .

"With our dedicated team of live agents constantly observing your property, we are able to take immediate action when it matters most. Our security solutions are not only designed to protect your assets but also significantly improve threat detection and police response times."







Eagle Vision Security's differentiating factor is a full suite of technology driven security products tailored to each site. Aside from CCTV hardware, a full suite of access control products is also manufactured in-house: Barrier Arm Gates, Sliding Gates, and Tire Shredders solutions.

Eagle Vision Security is the North American leader in providing Truck Yard Security solutions. Under strict operating protocols, our systems are designed to prevent cargo theft and damage to property. Thereby generating large insurance savings and improving CVOR scores for our clients.







For cross-border carriers, the Truck Yard Security solution implemented by Eagle Vision Security fully meets, and exceeds the rigorous requirements of the Customs Border Protection (CBP) in order for carriers to comply with the C.T.P.A.T (Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism) certification.

Eagle Vision Security's system identifies, authorizes, and logs personnel entering and exiting customers facility by using live-verification. Only when a positive identification match has been made between the person visiting the facility and the ID presented (using facial recognition technology) are access gates opened or closed. Only those on a pre-authorized list are granted access. Thus, an exhaustive approach increases security and affirms peace of mind for fleet owners and property management personnel alike.







Eagle Vision Security prides itself on the success of its clients, and with their state-of-the-art research and development, they continue to provide products & services that go way above the client's expectations, for any industry.

For more information about the groundbreaking security solutions and how they can benefit your property, please visit Eagle Vision Security or contact us at +1 416-800-0706.

About Eagle Vision Security

Eagle Vision Security was founded by Parm Deol. He currently serves as the President & Chief Visionary Officer. With initial service offerings in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Eagle Vision Security has now, under the leadership of Parm Deol, expanded its footprint right across Canada and into the United States of America. The organization is over 300 team members strong and growing on a weekly basis. Through the integration of modern technology- teamed with live agents, Eagle Vision Security protects Billions of dollars of goods right across North America.

