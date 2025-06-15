The Doggfather Delivers: Snoop Dogg And Death Row Records Launch Trydeathrow This Father's Day
The launch of TryDeathRow follows Snoop Dogg's 2022 acquisition of the legendary Death Row Records-the iconic label that defined a generation with artists like Dr. Dre, Tupac, and Snoop himself. Shortly after taking the reins, Snoop launched Death Row Records Cannabis, curating a premium catalog designed for both seasoned connoisseurs and the everydayers. With the debut of TryDeathRow , Snoop is expanding that vision nationwide, giving everyone access to the same high-quality cannabis products he stands behind.
"The magic of Death Row Records has always been about realness-music that spoke to the people who lived it," said Snoop Dogg. "TryDeathRow builds on the brand's authenticity, culture, and connection. This is the place cannabis was meant to live."
TryDeathRow features a premium selection of federally compliant hemp-derived products, including CBD and Delta-9 THC items personally vetted by Snoop. Only the finest buds make the cut-no seeds, no stems, no sticks-just top-shelf flower. The site will also offer beverages, edibles, and other Death Row quality offerings.
Visit TryDeathRow to explore the full collection and experience the next chapter of Death Row's legacy-where music, cannabis, and culture collide.
About TryDeathRow
TryDeathRow is the hemp lifestyle extension of Death Row Records, offering a curated selection of hemp-derived products and additional merchandise inspired by the fusion of music and cannabis culture. Founded by Snoop Dogg, TryDeathRow delivers a premium, direct-to-consumer experience grounded in authenticity, legacy, and innovation.
