Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Internet Services Gradually Return To Gaza After Four-Day Blackout


2025-06-15 05:03:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, June 16 (KUNA) -- Internet and landline services began gradually returning to the Gaza Strip late Sunday, following a four-day outage.
In a press statement, the Palestinian Telecommunications Regulatory Authority said that the internet services is restored in Gaza after repairs to damaged infrastructure, although services remain disrupted in the central and southern areas of the Gaza Strip.
It stated earlier that the outage occurred following the Israeli occupation forces targeted the last remaining main fiber-optic route.
Several local Palestinian bodies confirmed that the prolonged blackout had completely cut Gaza off from the outside world, severely impacting relief, healthcare, media, and education services. (end)
