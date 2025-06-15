403
Media reports many top Iranian commanders murdered in Israeli attacks
(MENAFN) Israeli airstrikes on Iran have eliminated several senior Iranian commanders, including Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Iran’s chief of army staff, according to media reports and officials.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that more than 200 warplanes were involved in the assault early on Friday. The strikes were meant to destroy key nuclear and military sites, including the Natanz enrichment facility. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the operation as a decisive move to keep Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
Iran’s IRGC confirmed the deaths of Salami and Bagheri and vowed a “harsh and decisive” retaliation against Israel. Reports from Press TV also identified Gholam Ali Rashid, Iran’s deputy chief of army staff, and at least six nuclear scientists as among those killed in the attacks.
The strikes come just days before a new round of US–Iran nuclear talks in Oman, slated for Sunday. President Donald Trump recently accused Iran of stalling negotiations, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted Washington was not involved in the attacks.
Iran has maintained it is not developing nuclear weapons and insisted its nuclear program is for civilian use.
