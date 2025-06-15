403
Today's markets analysis on behalf of Osama Al Saifi, Managing Director for MENA at Traze
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Crude oil futures climbed above USD 70 per barrel, hitting a high of almost USD 78 before retreating, following a sharp escalation in geopolitical tensions. Growing tensions in the Middle East with Iranian nuclear and military sites being targeted, heightened fears of a broader conflict. The market response was immediate, with oil benchmarks rallying to multi-month highs as traders priced in the possibility of supply disruptions from a region critical to global energy flows.
Attention has turned to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for international oil shipments. While exports remain unaffected at this stage, the risk of an impact on shipping routes or regional infrastructure has added a new layer of uncertainty.
In this context, the outlook for crude remains closely tied to geopolitical developments. Continued instability or escalation could lend further support to prices, while a rapid de-escalation may temper the recent rally. Although no physical disruption has occurred, the episode reinforces the sensitivity of oil markets to geopolitical shocks. For now, volatility could remain elevated.
