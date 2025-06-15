Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Today's markets analysis on behalf of Osama Al Saifi, Managing Director for MENA at Traze


2025-06-15 03:05:04
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Crude oil futures climbed above USD 70 per barrel, hitting a high of almost USD 78 before retreating, following a sharp escalation in geopolitical tensions. Growing tensions in the Middle East with Iranian nuclear and military sites being targeted, heightened fears of a broader conflict. The market response was immediate, with oil benchmarks rallying to multi-month highs as traders priced in the possibility of supply disruptions from a region critical to global energy flows.

Attention has turned to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for international oil shipments. While exports remain unaffected at this stage, the risk of an impact on shipping routes or regional infrastructure has added a new layer of uncertainty.

In this context, the outlook for crude remains closely tied to geopolitical developments. Continued instability or escalation could lend further support to prices, while a rapid de-escalation may temper the recent rally. Although no physical disruption has occurred, the episode reinforces the sensitivity of oil markets to geopolitical shocks. For now, volatility could remain elevated.

Appreciate your cooperation in publishing the analysis.
For any inquiry or more information please do not hesitate to contact us.
Regards

MENAFN15062025006667014463ID1109675509

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search