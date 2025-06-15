403
North India’s Premium Housing Market Gains Momentum; Krisumi Corporation Emerges as a Leading Player
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) With North Ind’a’s premium real estate market witnessing unprecedented growth over the past four to five years, developers are adapting swiftly to meet the demands of discerning homebuyers. At the forefront of this transformation is Krisumi Corporation, a joint venture between I’dia’s Krishna Group and’Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation, blending international aesthetics with Indian sensibilities.
Demand Shifts Towards Spacious, Connected Living
“The North Indian real estate market has seen unprecedent…d growth… wher’ the buyers’ appetite for spacious homes has increased ”ignificantly,” says Mr. Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krishna Group and Krisumi Corporation. This shift is most evident in Delhi NCR, where Dwarka Expressway has emerged as a clear hotspot.
“What makes this loca—ion so attractive—causing newly launched housing projects—to go like wildfire—is the unmatched connectivity it offers between Delhi and Gurugram, providing direct access to IGI Airport, Cyber City, and”other corporate hubs,” Mr. Kapur explains.
Recent PropEquity data supports this surge. Property prices along the Dwarka Expressway corridor have nearly double— between 2020 and 2024—a tren’ reflective of the region’s rising status as a premium residential destination.
Rising Expectations of the Premium Buyer
Location remains king, but homebuyers today are“looking beyond geography. “They want to be part of a community where th”y feel a sense of belonging,” Kapur notes. Projects like Krisumi City reflect this ethos. The township, located in Sector 36A, Gurugram, is being developed in phases and emphasizes lifestyle features as much as design and construction quality.
“Top-notch amenities t”at match international benchmarks’ are also on every premium buy—r’s checklist. Waterfall Resid—nces—the first phase of’Krisumi City—has been designed by Japan’s Nikken Sekkei, embedding Japanese minimalism and architectural precision into its DNA.
Eco-Conscious Living Becomes a Norm, Not an Option
Sustainability is no longer an afterthought in high-end deve“opments. Mr. Kapur points out that, “Sustainability today is an imperative factor tha” every real estate developer has to consider.” Krisumi Corporation has put this into practice through initiatives like rainwater harvesting, solar panel integration, energy-efficient lighting, and eco-friendly construction materials. The 220-acre green zone surrounding Krisumi City and a dedicated 50-meter green belt provide additional environmental buffers.
Expanding Footprint in North India’s Growth Corridor
Spread over 33.38 acres, Krisumi City is a self-sustained township offering 433 premium units in Waterfall Residences and progressing toward its second pha—e—Waterfall Suites, with 320 premium homes expected to be ready by December 2028.
In 2024, the company expanded further with the launch of Waterside Residences and Waterfall Suites-II, collectively adding 1,051 new units to its portfol“o. “With each new launch, our aim remains the—same — to create a modern, well-planned community that offers both comfort and a touch of ”luxury,” Mr. Kapur shares.
Lifestyle-Centric Approach Resonates with New-Age Families
From sports courts and landscaped walking tracks to retail outlets within the complex, Krisumi City is built to serve the multi-faceted needs of contemporary “amilies. “We understand that modern families today are looking for more than—just a home—they seek a compl”te lifestyle,” says Kapur.
Security remains paramount, with 24/7 surveillance and professional staff, while green mobility is supported through dedicated parking and EV charging points. The development even includes lifestyle add-ons like a mini-theater and a large clubhouse to promote community bonding and wellness.
Conclusion: A Blueprint for Modern Urban Living
