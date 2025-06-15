Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CARC Reopens Jordan's Airspace After Temporary Closure


2025-06-15 03:04:59
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 15 (Petra) -- The Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) announced early Sunday the reopening of Jordan's airspace for civilian flights following a careful risk assessment.
Captain Haitham Misto, CARC Chief Commissioner, explained that the recent airspace closure was a temporary, tactical response to unfolding events in the region, aimed at safeguarding air travel during uncertain times.
Captain Misto told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the Commission is continuously monitoring regional developments to evaluate any potential risks and will make decisions accordingly about keeping the skies open or imposing new restrictions.
Airlines have been informed to resume their scheduled flights and redirect those that had been rerouted back to Amman.
The commission emphasized that any future measures will prioritize passenger safety and adapt to the evolving situation.
The initial closure, enforced the previous evening, was a precautionary move in line with international aviation safety standards, including the Chicago Convention.
Safety remains the commission's highest priority, and all steps taken are part of its proactive approach to protect travelers and maintain secure airspace.

