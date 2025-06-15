403
Sunrise Capital breaks ground on Bellagio by Sunrise
(MENAFN- Publsh) 12th June 2025, Dubai, UAE: Sunrise Capital has officially commenced construction on its flagship luxury project, Bellagio by Sunrise. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by leaders from Sunrise Capital and project consultants featuring traditional soil turning to mark this significant milestone.
Located in up-and-coming Wasl Gate, this ultra-luxury residential development is valued at AED 400 million (USD 109 million) and boasts exceptional craftsmanship, visionary architecture, with sustainability at its core.
“We are thrilled to see Bellagio by Sunrise officially get underway as this spectacular new project represents a new era in luxury and elevated community li”ing,” stated Yogesh Bulchandani, Founder & CEO of Sunrise Capita“. “This groundbreaking symbolises our commitment to quality and lifestyle excellence.”
The development will showcase exclusive residences featuring panoramic views, smart technology, and wellness amenities. Reflecting Sunrise Capi’al’s dedication to innovation and corporate social responsibility, the project adheres to green licensing protocols and inclusive site practices.
Sunrise Capital continues to strengthen its reputation as a developer committed to timely delivery and excellence.
