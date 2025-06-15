RPost Launches New Apps Marketplace for Secure, Legal Electronic Messaging Across Devices Description (within 175 characters):

403
RPost Launches New Apps Marketplace for Secure, Legal Electronic Messaging Across Devices
(MENAFN- RPost) RPost, the pioneer of Registered Email services, has launched a robust new Apps Marketplace designed to provide seamless, secure access to its suite of legal electronic messaging tools. This marketplace connects users to RPost’s cloud-based platform, offering services like encryption, e-signatures, and secure collaboration from desktops, mobile devices, and web applications. With support for platforms like Microsoft Outlook, IBM Lotus Notes, and mobile devices such as iPhones and iPads, users can send high-value emails with verifiable proof and legal compliance across all channels.
The marketplace also opens opportunities for developers and IT departments to integrate RPost services into existing systems, with APIs and customizable code for enhanced automation and analytics. RPost is actively collaborating with third-party developers to expand its app ecosystem. This follows its recent partnership with Renaissance Alliance Insurance Services, where RPost’s services now help automate compliance, reduce E&O risks, and ensure legal proof of transactions for member agencies.
