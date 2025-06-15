Qatar's Aviation Stats Show Mom Gains Across Key Metrics

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's aviation sector maintained a positive growth trend in May 2025, registering increases across aircraft movements, passenger traffic, and cargo volumes, as indicated by preliminary figures from the Civil Aviation Authority.

The data shows aircraft movements rising by 1.3 percent, with a total of 23,288 takeoffs and landings in May 2025 compared to 22,991 in May 2024.

Passenger throughput similarly climbed by 1 percent, reaching 4.2 million travellers versus 4.1 million the previous year. Notably, air cargo and mail volumes recorded a more pronounced increase of 4.7 percent, with 220,105 tonnes handled, up from 210,245 tonnes in May 2024.

Hamad International Airport (HIA) is undergoing ongoing expansion to support future traffic growth, targeting capacity for up to 70 million passengers annually.

Complementing this infrastructure development, Qatar Airways is implementing a significant fleet modernisation program, with a major aircraft order scheduled to increase capacity to around 80 million passengers per year within the next five to six years.

The surge in cargo volumes aligns with Qatar's growing prominence in global logistics. The airport now handles approximately 1.4 million tonnes of cargo yearly, with double that capacity planned in upcoming development phases.

This infrastructure investment supports rising demand for air freight, including e-commerce and specialty goods like pharmaceuticals.

HIA and Qatar Airways continue to set global standards, with both recognised last year as the world's best in their categories by Skytrax. Their leadership extends beyond service quality to pioneering innovation such as AI-based digital cabin crew adoption, enhanced in-flight entertainment suites, and sustainability measures including fleet renewal and sustainable fuel initiatives.

These growth patterns are also buoyed by the rising influx of tourists to Qatar. The first quarter of 2025 saw over 1.5 million international visitors, a sign that aviation gains are translating into increased travel demand. With the expanded route networks and key partnerships such as the new Virgin Australia alliance and enhanced services to North America and Asia, Qatar is strengthening its connectivity and positioning itself as a preferred gateway between continents.

Qatar's aviation momentum reflects its broader economic diversification goals under the National Vision 2030 framework. The sector now accounts for over 10 percent of GDP and employs an estimated one in eight Qataris. With infrastructure projects underway, fleet expansion ahead, and digital innovation ongoing, Qatar is steadily reinforcing its status as a premier global aviation and travel hub.