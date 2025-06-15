403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran’s Missile Strikes Leave Three Dead in Northern Israel
(MENAFN) Early Sunday morning, Iranian missiles targeted multiple sites in northern Israel, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuring 13 more, according to Israeli news outlets.
A local broadcaster, referencing Israeli emergency services, reported, “Three people were killed in the Haifa area in northern Israel, following the latest Iranian missile bombardment.”
The missile strikes caused "heavy damage" to buildings and streets near Haifa, Tamra, and Krayot, Channel 12 detailed.
Earlier, the Israeli military confirmed it is “operating to intercept missiles launched from Iran,” while also announcing ongoing attacks on “military targets in Tehran.”
The escalation follows Israeli forces’ early Friday strikes on Iranian nuclear and missile sites, which killed senior commanders and scientists. Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles at multiple locations across Israel.
A local broadcaster, referencing Israeli emergency services, reported, “Three people were killed in the Haifa area in northern Israel, following the latest Iranian missile bombardment.”
The missile strikes caused "heavy damage" to buildings and streets near Haifa, Tamra, and Krayot, Channel 12 detailed.
Earlier, the Israeli military confirmed it is “operating to intercept missiles launched from Iran,” while also announcing ongoing attacks on “military targets in Tehran.”
The escalation follows Israeli forces’ early Friday strikes on Iranian nuclear and missile sites, which killed senior commanders and scientists. Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles at multiple locations across Israel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment