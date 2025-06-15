Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran’s Missile Strikes Leave Three Dead in Northern Israel


2025-06-15 01:54:44
(MENAFN) Early Sunday morning, Iranian missiles targeted multiple sites in northern Israel, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuring 13 more, according to Israeli news outlets.

A local broadcaster, referencing Israeli emergency services, reported, “Three people were killed in the Haifa area in northern Israel, following the latest Iranian missile bombardment.”

The missile strikes caused "heavy damage" to buildings and streets near Haifa, Tamra, and Krayot, Channel 12 detailed.

Earlier, the Israeli military confirmed it is “operating to intercept missiles launched from Iran,” while also announcing ongoing attacks on “military targets in Tehran.”

The escalation follows Israeli forces’ early Friday strikes on Iranian nuclear and missile sites, which killed senior commanders and scientists. Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles at multiple locations across Israel.

