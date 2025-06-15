Russians Take 50 Children From Captured Part Of Luhansk Region To Distant Kalmykia“For Rehab”
This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.
As noted in the CCD, "on paper it's sports games and master classes in the 'Forest Fairy Tale' camp but, in reality, it's round-the-clock ideological brainwashing, systemic Russification, and an attempt to erase Ukrainian identity."
The“Forest Fairy Tale” in Kalmykia, just like the "Krasnaya Gvozdika" in the temporarily captured territory of Zaporizhzhia region, is not about a summer vacation, it's an instrument of war," the CCD emphasizes.Read also: Canadian Senate passes resolution on protection of Ukrainian children , condemns Russian attacks
The Kremlin has turned the so-called children's camps into an asset for assimilation: there, Ukrainian children are taught "correct" history, the "Russian world" is being imposed on them, and loyalty to the Putin regime is being instilled. War and enmity are propagated as children are being mold as a human resource for new wars.
"Children torn from their families, culture, and language fall under the full control of the occupying state. This strategy, which violates international humanitarian law, is part of Russia's genocidal policy toward Ukraine," the watchdog emphasized.Read also: Ukraine brings back 11 more children from Russian occupation
As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against individuals and entities pursuing the policy of Russification of Ukrainian children. Sanctions have been enforced against the international children's center "Artek", the all-Russian public-state movement of children and youth "Movement of the First", and many other organizations that the Russians actively exploit to spread propaganda among children and youths.
Illustrative photo
