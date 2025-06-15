Kazakhstan Boosts Its Freight Transportation In 5M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In the first five months of 2025, Kazakhstan's freight transport volume reached 455.9 million tons, marking an 11.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan, freight turnover experienced a substantial escalation, surging 13.6 percent to reach an impressive 229.4 billion ton-kilometers.



Rail transport remains the cornerstone of the nation's logistics ecosystem, sustaining its role as the pivotal entity within the market landscape. In this timeframe, the railway sector processed a substantial volume of 185.5 million tons of freight, indicative of a robust growth trajectory of 14.1 percent, while achieving a freight turnover metric of 138.8 billion ton-kilometers.

Meanwhile, road transportation experienced more modest growth in terms of volume, with a 2.3 percent increase in the amount of cargo carried. However, the sector saw a surge in freight turnover, which jumped by 44.6 percent, indicating longer distances or heavier cargo being transported by road.

Pipeline transport also showed strong performance, with an 18.2 percent rise in cargo volume to 142.9 million tons and a 16.2 percent increase in freight turnover, reaching 71.8 billion ton-kilometers. This steady growth reflects the ongoing importance of pipeline infrastructure in Kazakhstan's commodity transport.

Air freight, though smaller in scale, grew steadily as well. The volume of goods transported by air rose by 12.2 percent to 11,400 tons, while freight turnover increased by 11.9 percent, reaching 26.2 million ton-kilometers. This growth highlights the expanding role of air logistics, especially for time-sensitive or high-value goods.

Maritime transport demonstrated the most impressive growth, with cargo volume soaring 43.9 percent to 1.6 million tons and freight turnover rising 14.7 percent to nearly 748 million ton-kilometers. This dynamic increase points to Kazakhstan's growing connectivity and trade through its maritime routes.