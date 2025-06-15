Despite Revenue Dip, TSMC Grows Market Share To 67.6% In Q1: Report
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has further solidified its dominance in the global pure-play wafer foundry market, growing its market share to 67.6 per cent in the first quarter of this year, according to a report by Taipei-based research firm TrendForce Corp, reported by Focus Taiwan.
Although TSMC's revenue declined by 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter to USD 25.52 billion due to seasonal slowdowns, the company's market share still edged up from 67.1 per cent in the previous quarter. TrendForce attributed this performance to continued strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) applications, as well as accelerated client orders seeking to mitigate risks from ongoing U.S. tariff policies.
TSMC's closest competitor, South Korea's Samsung Electronics, saw its market share fall to 7.7 per cent, down from 8.1 per cent in the prior quarter. Samsung's foundry sales dropped by 11.3 per cent to USD 2.89 billion over the same period.
China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) maintained its third-place ranking with a 6.0 per cent market share, ahead of Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) at 4.7 per cent, and U.S.-based GlobalFoundries at 4.2 per cent.
Rounding out the top 10 were China's Huahong Group (2.7 per cent), Taiwan's Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp. (1.0 per cent), Israel's Tower Semiconductor (0.9 per cent, or USD 35.8 billion), China's NexChip (0.9 per cent, or USD 35.3 billion), and Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (0.9 per cent, or USD 32.7 billion).
TrendForce noted that the top 10 foundries accounted for a combined USD 36.40 billion in sales during the first quarter, representing about 97 per cent of the global total--an increase from 96 per cent in the previous quarter--despite an overall 5.4 per cent drop in revenue across the group.
